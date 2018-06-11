Sonic introduces Pickle Juice, Tiger's Blood slush plus other new flavors

OKLAHOMA CITY - With summer well underway, Sonic has a new tart and sweet slush on its menu.
Starting Monday, the Pickle Juice slush is available for customers as part of four new flavors for the season.
Tiger’s Blood, Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama are also joining the lineup for a limited time.
“Sonic’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety,” Sonic executive Scott Uehlein said in a news release. “The entire Snow Cone Slush lineup – including Pickle Juice, Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood – has a distinctly summertime vibe, allowing our guests to create new summer memories.”
Initially reported in March, the syrup that makes the bright green Pickle Juice slush can be added to anything on the menu. Individual franchises will decide whether to charge for creative food mixes.
