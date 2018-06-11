  • Sonic introduces Pickle Juice, Tiger's Blood slush plus other new flavors

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    OKLAHOMA CITY - With summer well underway, Sonic has a new tart and sweet slush on its menu.

    Starting Monday, the Pickle Juice slush is available for customers as part of four new flavors for the season.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Tiger’s Blood, Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama are also joining the lineup for a limited time.

    “Sonic’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety,” Sonic executive Scott Uehlein said in a news release. “The entire Snow Cone Slush lineup – including Pickle Juice, Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood – has a distinctly summertime vibe, allowing our guests to create new summer memories.”

    Initially reported in March, the syrup that makes the bright green Pickle Juice slush can be added to anything on the menu. Individual franchises will decide whether to charge for creative food mixes.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sonic introduces Pickle Juice, Tiger's Blood slush plus other new flavors

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 'Kids shoot up schools ... I shoot up dealerships,' angry customer says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boater dies after sinkhole creates whirlpool on Arkansas river

  • Headline Goes Here

    Twitter CEO creates controversy with Chick-fil-A tweet

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Korea summit coin: If you like the meeting, you'll love the memento