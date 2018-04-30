South Korean president says Trump should win Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the standoff between North Korea and South Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said.
A presidential Blue House official told reporters that Moon told a meeting of senior secretaries that “President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace,” Reuters reported.
Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Friday at the demilitarized zone and pledged to end hostilities between the two countries. In the first meeting between officials of both countries in more than a decade, the two leaders agreed to work toward the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula, Reuters reported.
Trump is getting ready to meet with Kim sometime in the next four weeks.
Moon’s comment about the Nobel Prize was a response to a congratulatory message from Lee Hee-ho, the widow of late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, Reuters said. Lee said Moon deserved to win the prize in recognition of his efforts, the Blue House official said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}