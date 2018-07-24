Southwest Airlines employee accused of putting camera in bathroom, charged with voyeurism

SEATTLE - A Southwest Airlines employee was arrested and charged with voyeurism Sunday morning at Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle.
A witness told KIRO-TV that he saw Port of Seattle police officers surround the suspect and put him in handcuffs near gate B-9 about 11:30 a.m.
The suspect, Nicholas Williams, 25, who works for Southwest, was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism.
He was booked in to the King County Jail and appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.
Investigators say Southwest Airlines employee, Nick Williams, put a camera in a bathroom used by children at Sea-Tac. His arrest, and why they think he’s done it before at 5pm #kiro7 #southwestairlines #seatacairport pic.twitter.com/R9D3pVvwDJ— Alison Grande (@AlisonKIRO7) July 24, 2018
Prosecutors say Williams put a camera in a bathroom at the gates that children sometimes use on their own.
Investigators say Williams admitted he had done it four or five times before.
Southwest Airlines released the following statement:
"We will work with the appropriate authorities as they investigate an accusation that involves one of our Seattle employees. We do not have additional details to provide."
Besides working for Southwest Airlines, Williams also volunteers at the Chehalis Centralia Railroad and Museum. He posted pictures on his Facebook page last Friday.
The judge set his bail at $90,000. If he gets out of jail, he is not allowed to have contact with children.
