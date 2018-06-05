Southwest Airlines kicks off 72-hour sale; some fares below $100

Southwest Airlines’ 72-hour sale launched Tuesday morning, offering some round trip flights below $100.
Prices start at $49 each way on the shortest routes, according to Southwest Airlines.
Sale prices for longer flights start at $79, $99 and $129 each way, with travel dates from Aug. 21 through Dec. 12.
Holidays, including Labor Day and Thanksgiving, are not included in the sale.
There are some international options among the deals, but these routes have significant travel restrictions.
Flight bargain hunters need to act fast to snag these deals.
Southwest’s 72-hour flight sale ends Thursday, June 7, at 11:59 p.m. local time in the city of the departing flight.
Options for flights below $100 as of Tuesday morning:
- Austin to Atlanta
- Austin to Houston-Hobby
- Austin to New York/Newark, New Jersey
- Albuquerque to Los Angeles
- Atlanta to Jacksonville
- Amarillo to Dallas Love
- Baltimore to Boston
- Austin to Lubbock
- Baltimore to Charlotte
- Buffalo to Baltimore
- Richmond, Virginia to Atlanta
- Manchester, New Hampshire to Baltimore
- Boise to Sacramento
- Burbank, California to Phoenix
- Chicago Midway to Detroit
- Chicago Midway to Omaha
- Cincinnati to Baltimore
- Cleveland to Atlanta
- Cleveland to Milwaukee
- Kansas City to Chicago Midway
- Columbus, Ohio, to Washington Reagan National
- Corpus Christi, Texas to Houston Hobby
- Dallas Love to Houston Hobby
- Dallas Love to Austin
- Denver to Long Beach, California
- Des Moines to St. Louis
- El Paso to Los Angeles
- Fort Lauderdale to Tampa
- Harlingen, Texas, to Austin
- Hartford to Baltimore
- Indianapolis to Kansas City
- Kansas City to Minneapolis/St. Paul
- Kansas City to Nashville;
- Las Vegas to Ontario, California
- Los Angeles to Las Vegas
- Little Rock to St. Louis
- Long Island to Islip-Baltimore
- Louisville to Chicago Midway
- Memphis to Chicago Midway
- Memphis to Houston Hobby
- Midland/Odessa, Texas, to Dallas Love
- Minneapolis/St. Paul to Chicago Midway
- Nashville to Charlotte
- New Orleans to Houston Hobby
- Norfolk to Baltimore
- Oakland to Burbank
- Oakland to Portland, Oregon
- Ontario, California to San Jose, California
- Orange County, California to San Francisco
- Panama City, Florida to Nashville
- Phoenix to Las Vegas
- Portland, Oregon to San Jose, California
- Providence to Washington Reagan National
- Raleigh/Durham to Atlanta
- Salt Lake City to San Diego
- San Antonio to Dallas Love
- San Francisco to Los Angeles
- Seattle to San Diego
- Seattle to Denver
- Tucson to San Diego
- Wichita to St. Louis
