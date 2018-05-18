Special education teacher in Georgia arrested on drug charges

A special education teacher in Georgia was arrested in Henry County on drug trafficking charges, police said.
Alma Nichole Jones, 33, teaches pre-kindergarten at Livingston Elementary in Newton County. She is on administrative leave pending a Newton County Schools investigation, a school spokeswoman said.
On May 10, Jones was arrested along with Adrian Vernay Barlow, 35, at a home in McDonough. Drug Task Force officers said they confiscated about two pounds of powder and suspected crack cocaine, a felony amount of suspected marijuana and a rifle.
Drug Task Force commander Maj. Chad Rosborough said his team executed a search warrant after a month-long investigation into activities at the home.
The powder and suspected cocaine was packaged for resale, Rosborough said in a news release.
Jones and Barlow were arrested on felony charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana. Barlow also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Neither Jones nor Barlow were granted bond. Both are being held in the Henry County Jail.
