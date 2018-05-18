  • Squirrel flies like a ‘wrecking ball' to reach bird feeder

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A squirrel’s impressive stunt to reach a bird feeder is captivating the internet. 

    YouTube user Lindsey Jackson posted a video of a hungry squirrel making his way down the pole for a hanging bird feeder. When the squirrel leaned over to reach it, the bird feeder started spinning.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Jackson posted the video in slow motion, set to Miley Cyrus’ hit song, “Wrecking Ball.”

    According to Mashable, this type of bird feeder is motorized and weight activated. It spins unwanted squirrels around the base until they lose their grip. 

    It is called the “Yankee Flipper” and is a popular trending video on YouTube

    The video was posted in late April, but started trending Friday after it was shared by Twitter user Gabrielle Geno.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Squirrel flies like a ‘wrecking ball' to reach bird feeder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas shooting: Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, suspect in the Santa Fe…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lebanon, Oregon school on lockdown; police searching for suspect with a gun

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reports: Boeing 737 crashes shortly after takeoff in Cuba

  • Headline Goes Here

    Romaine lettuce likely safe to eat again, per CDC report