Squirrel stuffs man's car with pine cones

Squirrels in northern Michigan were apparently busy preparing for the winter. A car that was in storage over the cold months has been discovered as the hiding place for the critters’ bounty of pine cones.
Gabe Awrey took to Facebook and posted a photo of more than 50 pounds of pine cones that were stashed under the hood of his buddy’s car, WDIV reported.
He gave a reminder to those who store cars during the winter: “Remember to check your engine bays this time of year! The squirrels are sneaky. This was my friends car today.”
The pine cones had expanded because of the heat from the engine, but the car worked OK once the pine cones were removed, WDIV reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}