Stevie J, Faith Evans married in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Stevie J and Faith Evans reportedly applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas and tied the knot this week.
According to TMZ, The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, born Steven Aaron Jordan, and the singer filed for the license in Clark County Tuesday. A spokesperson for Evans confirmed the news to Billboard Wednesday.
According to TMZ, they got married in a hotel room Tuesday night.
The couple took to social media to exchange messages to each other Tuesday afternoon. Stevie J tweeted, “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” and Evans replied, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”
I love you Faith Renee Jordan— Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) July 18, 2018
I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan— Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 18, 2018
The two have discussed their relationship on the reality show “Leave It to Stevie.” While they broke up last year, they still remained friends.
On July 27, the pair will release a new single called “A Minute.” A music video will accompany its release.
This marriage would be Jordan’s first and Evan’s third. She was previously married to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. and music executive Todd Russaw.
