0 Stormy Daniels, husband Glendon Crain divorcing, lawyer says

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims she once had an extramarital fling with Donald Trump years before his presidential bid, is getting a divorce.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer, announced the news Monday, the day after she was scheduled to perform at the Pink Pony strip club in Atlanta. The performances were abruptly canceled due to a “family issue.”

Daniels, known officially as Stephanie Clifford, will reschedule a trip to Atlanta, attorney Michael Avenatti said.

>> Read more trending news

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage,” Avenatti tweeted Monday. “A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 23, 2018

Trump has denied he had an affair with Daniels. She is now suing the president and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for defamation. Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about the alleged affair. She is asking a judge to rule that hush agreement invalid.

On Friday, The New York Times reported Cohen secretly recorded a conversation with Trump two months before the presidential election in which they discussed payments to a separate woman, Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who also said she had an affair with Trump. Trump has denied he had an affair with her. The FBI seized Cohen’s recording this year when it raided his office, The Times reported. Avenatti said Daniels’ cancellation at the Pink Pony is unrelated to the news about the recording.

Daniels was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, this month and charged with three misdemeanors. Local police accused her of pressing customers’ faces into her chest during her performance at a local strip club, fondling their breasts and grabbing the buttocks of one the officers. Police ultimately dropped the charges against her. Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs issued a statement on Twitter last week, calling Daniels’ arrest a mistake and saying the arresting officers’ actions would be reviewed.

Dennis Williams, the Pink Pony’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he learned from Daniels’ representatives late Friday that she had cancelled all of her public appearances for the next two months. Williams said the the short notice of her cancellation at his club Friday “extremely unprofessional.”

Avenatti denied that Daniels is canceling her appearances for the next two months.

“On behalf of myself, the staff and the entertainers at the Pink Pony, we are just greatly disappointed and hurt by this news,” Williams said, adding the club had spent money promoting the event and must now refund some sales. “It will be business as usual Sunday night without Stormy Daniels appearing.”

One of Daniels’ booking agents, Danny Capozzi, told AJC he was about to board a flight Friday and could not immediately comment about the cancellation at the Pink Pony.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.