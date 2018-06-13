Strange animal friends: Baby moose, dog break internet hearts

WALLAGRASS, Maine - Who knew that a moose and a dog can become friends?
It is possible, though, thanks to a video and photos posted that is melting hearts all over the internet.
Shannon Lugdon said her dog Leo and a days-old moose were checking each other out on Saturday, WMTW reported. Lugdon calls the moose Maggie.
She called game wardens, worried that the baby was abandoned by its mother. They said it was not likely and that the moose mom was probably watching nearby, WMTW reported.
So Lugdon and the game wardens helped get Maggie back to the spot where they thought she was left.
“The wardens asked us not to go near her for 24 hours. Wild animals often leave their babies to eat, drink and rest,” Lugdon told WMTW.
But the next morning, when Lugdon was putting Leo out, who was there to greet him? Maggie of course.
“He walked right over and Miss Maggie and Leo became fast friends. She followed us around all day begging for attention. You can’t imagine how affectionate she was,” Lugdon told WMTW.
The wardens were called again, but this time, a biologist came along to pick up Maggie, who was only 27 pounds, taking her to a wildlife park, WMTW reported.
