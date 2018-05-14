Strong winds blow bounce house with 9-year-old boy inside into traffic

ADELANTO, Calif. - Strong winds blew a bounce house with a 9-year-old boy inside it into highway traffic Saturday afternoon, investigators said.
The boy, who has not been identified, fell out of the bounce house after it rolled about .2 miles along Highway 395 around 3:12 p.m. and hit a vehicle traveling south, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.
Strong winds sends a bounce house with 9-year-old inside of it onto highway 395. https://t.co/F76IzH2QMM— Victor Valley (@VictorVlyStn) May 13, 2018
The boy was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, officials said. The driver was not injured but “was shook up from the ordeal,” officials said.
