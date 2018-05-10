  • Student born without hands wins handwriting award

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Anaya Ellick was born without hands, but that has not stopped her from taking home a national award for penmanship.

    At a time when students are not being taught cursive writing, Anaya, who is 9 years old, won the 2018 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest for her technique, WVEC reported.

    Anaya’s teachers told WVEC that she had the determination to learn cursive so she could compete in the category after winning a similar competition for her printing.

    The Nicolas Maxim Award is given to students with a cognitive delay or some sort of intellectual, physical or developmental disability. Occupational therapists serve as judges who review entries, WVEC reported.

    The Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest has awarding students for their writing for more than 30 years. Students in kindergarten through 8th grade can compete for state and nation. 

     

     

