Student climbs tree to safety to escape pack of wolves

    OKANOGAN, Wash. - Wolves chased a research student up a tree, where she called for rescuers. 

    A research student climbed 30 feet into a tree for safety Thursday when she encountered a pack of wolves near a popular recreation area. 

    The woman, whose name has not been released, called for help around 12:30 p.m. after seeing wolves while surveying near the Tiffany Spring Campground and climbed into a tree for safety, Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers told The Associated Press

    Responders, including a helicopter crew who said they saw the wolves as they flew in, were able to rescue the woman.

