Student includes 14-foot alligator in graduation photos

BEAUMONT, Texas - Things are bigger in Texas, even the graduation photos.
Texas A&M graduate Makenzie Alexis Noland shared graduation photos of her with a 14-foot alligator taken at Gator Country, where she recently interned, according to KTRK.
“Not your typical graduation picture,” she wrote Friday with the post.
Noland is graduating with a degree in wildlife ecology, KTRK reported.
