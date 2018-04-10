0 Substitute teacher, Walt Disney employee busted in online sex sting, police say

Facebook - A substitute teacher for the Volusia County School District who is also a part-time employee for Walt Disney World was arrested on suspicion of lewd or lascivious battery, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bruce Corbin Krupa responded to an online ad April 2, in which he thought he was talking to a 13-year-old girl, but it was really an undercover detective, investigators said.

The decoy child said several times that she was 13 years old, and Krupa continued to communicate with her via email and texts and discussed having sex with her, investigators said.

#New:Volusia Co.sub. teacher and Disney worker arrested by @OrlandoPolice accused of traveling to meet a 13 year old for sex. Police say Bruce Krupa brought a Kit Kat bar with him.Disney spokesperson told me “He has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the charges.”#WFTV pic.twitter.com/aWhBRSOtlE — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) April 10, 2018

Other details were released, but they are too graphic for publication.

Krupa sent the undercover detective several photographs of his face and his body, investigators said.

A time and date for Krupa and the girl to meet was set up at an undisclosed location in Orlando, and when Krupa arrived there on Monday, he was arrested.

A search of Krupa’s vehicle found he had purple boxer shorts and a Kit Kat bar with him, investigators said.

"We have to remember that people who seek out children usually do work or find places to go where they have access to children," said Detective Lori Fiorino, with the Orlando Police Department.

Nancy Wait, with the Volusia County School District, said Krupa has served as a substitute teacher and substitute cafeteria worker for the schools since 2015. He has substituted less than 60 times, and his last job was onFeb. 20, Wait said.

“As soon as we were notified of his arrest, he was permanently removed from the substitute list and disqualified for future employment,” Wait said.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World said Krupa has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the charges.

