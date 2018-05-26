  • Subtropical Storm Alberto strengthens as tropical storm warning issued for parts of Gulf Coast

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Subtropical Storm Alberto continues to strengthen as a tropical storm watch has been issued for parts of Florida, Alabama and Mississippi drenching Memorial Day weekend plans for much of the Gulf Coast. 

    A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast including from Bonita Beach to the Anclote River as well as north near the Aucilla River to the Mississippi/Alabama border, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

    Heavy rainfall is expected as the storm, with sustained winds of 40 mph, continues to move at 13 mph through the Dry Tortugas. 

    A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida and the Mississippi/Alabama border, officials said

    The latest forecast ends the tropical storm and storm surge watch for parts of Louisiana. 

