Superman trades cape for badge: Dean Cain sworn in as reserve police officer in Idaho

Superman has changed uniforms.
Actor Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the show “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” was recently sworn in as a reserve officer in Idaho, Fox News reported.
Cpl. Anderson supporting local area law enforcement as St. Anthony PD swears in Reserve Officer Dean Cain who played Superman in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/AT9avH1vtE— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) June 19, 2018
Cain, 51, was sworn in as a reserve for the St. Anthony Police Department, Fox News reported. The Idaho State Police tweeted the news Tuesday, showing a series of photos of the swearing-in ceremony.
