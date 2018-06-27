0 Surveillance video shows drive-by shooting moments before Antwon Rose was shot

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - New surveillance video has been released showing the drive-by shooting in North Braddock 13 minutes before Antwon Rose was shot by police in East Pittsburgh.

WPXI obtained the video from a law enforcement source. We believe this is the third video showing the drive-by shooting in North Braddock.

WPXI is aware of two others -- one from a Port Authority bus and one from a borough camera.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala said last week that those videos provided good evidence of what took place.

Police said Antwon Rose and a 17-year-old were in the back seat of the car, which can be seen in the latest video..

Police sources said in the video, the shooting happens as the second car approaches the corner and makes a left hand turn.

It's tough to see exactly what happened.

It was 13 minutes later that East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld pulled over that car and Antwon Rose and a 17-year-old began to run. Rose was shot three times by that officer and died.

A 17-year-old was arrested Monday night and will be charged in connection with the drive-by, but it is currently unclear what the charges will be.

