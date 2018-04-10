Suspected car burglar nabbed with help of angry cat

WICOMO COUNTY, Md. - Authorities arrested a suspected car burglar early Monday after he caught the attention of an angry cat.
A man called Wicomo County deputies around 1 a.m. Monday after he said his cat woke him up, agitated at something outside the window. When he looked outside, deputies said he saw a person stealing items from his vehicle.
Authorities found a man identified as Jamie Ruark, 32, inside another vehicle when they arrived. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.
Deputies said Ruark stole from four vehicles parked in the neighborhood. The items were recovered and Ruark was booked into jail on four counts of theft and four counts of tampering with a motor vehicle.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}