  • SUV drives into lake that's home to gators, police jump in to rescue driver

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SUGAR LAND, Texas - A police officer in Texas jumped into action when he realized a woman was trapped in a sinking SUV.

    The Sugar Land Police Department said they received calls that a Jeep was driving too fast, and that it jumped a curb, and went down an embankment before finally coming to stop in a lake.

    That’s when three police officers jumped into the water, knowing that alligators and snakes live in the lake, The Associated Press reported

    >> Read more trending news 

    Eventually police were able to get to her and get her to safety.

    KHOU said the woman apparently fell asleep at the wheel and woke up when the SUV was partially underwater. The doors were locked and the windows would not open.

    This isn’t the first time someone has driven into the lake. It was actually the third time according to those who live there. The street is a dead end and there are no lights, KHOU reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    SUV drives into lake that's home to gators, police jump in to rescue driver

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kittens rescued from engine, bumper of Florida police car

  • Headline Goes Here

    White man hired undercover FBI agent to hang black neighbor, burn cross on lawn

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘It bit me, it bit me,' witness describes hearing screams as teen went…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-CIA officer accused of spying for China