  • Sylvester Stallone sexual assault case under review by prosecutors

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES - Prosecutors in Los Angeles County, California, are looking into a sexual assault allegation against actor Sylvester Stallone, multiple news outlets are reporting.

    According to the Los Angeles Times, the county District Attorney's Office is trying to determine whether to charge the "Rocky" star after the allegation was reported to Santa Monica police late last year. The accuser said the incident happened in the '90s, police said.

    Reuters reported that the state "has a complex statute of limitations for criminal prosecutions of sexual abuse, but offenses must generally be prosecuted within 10 years."

    Martin Singer, Stallone's attorney, said the actor "categorically denies the allegations," according to CNN.

    "It is a false claim," Singer told the Times. "It is a complete fabrication."

    He added that the accuser previously had a consensual﻿ relationship with Stallone, who is now 71, CNN reported.

