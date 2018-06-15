0 Sympathetic Texas man buys pizza for immigrants found in truck

SAN ANTONIO - Investigators found 54 people being illegally smuggled inside a tractor-trailer Tuesday night.

While watching news coverage, Armando Colunga, wanted to do something to help.

The tow truck driver drove across town to the scene where he noticed the men, women and children from Brazil, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico, were given water but not food, Colunga told KSAT.

There was a Little Caesars nearby. He went there and spent $50 on seven pizzas not knowing if investigators would let him give them out.

“My main motivation was, ‘Who knows how long they’ve been in there?” he told CNN.

When he got back to the scene, two detectives helped him through the yellow tape, where another officer gave the pizzas to a firefighter, who then gave them to the group, according to CNN.

"They were happy they were eating something. I figured they hadn't ate in a while," Colunga told KSAT. "They're not here to commit crime, they're here for a better life, to work. They're harder working people than some of our people here that are citizens.”

Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested the illegal immigrants. The driver, who has not been identified, was also arrested and expected to be charged with human smuggling, according to officials.

"The people rescued from this tractor-trailer were very lucky to have been discovered before the Texas heat took its toll. We have recently seen how smuggled people have died under the dangerous circumstances human smugglers transport their human cargo... (1/2) — ICE (@ICEgov) June 15, 2018

