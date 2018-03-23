Taco Bell announces new tortilla chips based on its sauces

Let’s hope this isn’t an early April Fools joke! Taco Bell announced that it will be releasing tortilla chips based on its sauces, according to its social media posts.
It’s out of the bag. Taco Bell Tortilla Chips are coming this summer. pic.twitter.com/cd22srcHsH— Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 22, 2018
The chips will be sold in grocery and convenience stores and will come in three flavors: original, mild and fire.
The “Today” show reported that the chips will be available nationwide in May.
Mild chips will have a chili pepper and cumin taste. Fire will have jalapeno, chili peppers and paprika. The classic flavor will only have salt and taste like traditional tortilla chips, “Today” reported.
Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}