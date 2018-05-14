0 Taraji P. Henson‬ engaged to former NFL player ‪Kelvin Hayden

Actress Taraji P. Henson is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, former NFL player Kelvin Hayden.

The 47-year-old “Empire” star confirmed the news in an Instagram post Monday, sharing that she got engaged over Mother’s Day weekend.

“I said yes y’all!!!” she captioned a post of her round cut ring. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!”

E! News reported that Hayden, 34, and Henson, had quietly been dating for two years. Typically private about her dating life, Henson confirmed her relationship in December on Essence’s “Yes Girl!” podcast.

“I’m happy in my personal life,” she said. “Finally it has happened to me!”

“I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy,” she said. “I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don’t blast my info like that, but I’m very happy.”

The couple were first seen together in 2015, when they were photographed holding hands on a beach in Miami.

