Taylor Swift donates show tickets to Massachusetts police departments, reports say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Taylor Swift has reportedly donated hundreds of tickets to her “Reputation World Tour” stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts, to police officers.
According to Patch Foxborough, the singer’s donation includes the Weymouth Police Department, which is mourning Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was killed while on duty July 15.
“Learning @taylorswift13 donated hundreds of tickets to her Thursday concert at @GilletteStadium to the @WeymouthPD, their families and other departments who helped during the tragedy,” WFXT reporter Robert Goulston said Wednesday.
Learning @taylorswift13 donated hundreds of tickets to her Thursday concert at @GilletteStadium to the @WeymouthPD, their families and other departments who helped during the tragedy.— Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) July 25, 2018
Chesna was hit on the head with a rock and shot multiple times with his own gun when responding to a report about an erratic driver.
WYCN reported that the Quincy Police Department is also among those getting tickets to the Thursday show.
Swift will perform Thursday through Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
