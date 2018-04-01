0 Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Nashville club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Patrons at the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville got a big surprise Saturday night when singer Taylor Swift dropped in during country singer Craig Wiseman’s set, The Tennessean reported.

About 40 patrons at the 90-seat venue were getting ready for an Easter eve concert when Swift walked on stage. Wiseman met Swift at a charity show when she was a teenager and knew about the surprise appearance, the Tennessean reported.

Swift’s performance was filmed as part of a documentary honoring the Bluebird Cafe’s 35th anniversary.

“I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe," Swift said. “I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists -- this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer's take on the songs they've put out into the world.”

Swift and Wiseman traded stories between songs, including one about a CMT afterparty that included plenty of Fireball Whisky.

"Should we play another song?" Swift said, changing the subject. “Did you want to hear music tonight or did you want to hear about CMT afterparties?”

"I'll tend the bar," Wiseman quipped. "I'll be ready for you."

After singing “Better Man,” Wiseman and Swift did shots of Fireball out of tiny bottles, the Tennessean reported. Wiseman wore bunny ears.

