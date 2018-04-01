  • Ted Nugent says Parkland shooting survivors attacking NRA 'have no soul'

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Musician Ted Nugent is facing backlash after he reportedly said survivors of the deadly Parkland, Florida, school shooting who are pushing for tougher gun laws "have no soul."

    According to The Associated Press, Nugent, a National Rifle Association board member, called the teens who have attacked the NRA "mushy brained children" Friday on "The Joe Pags Show."

    “The dumbing down of America is manifested in the culture deprivation of our academia that have taught these kids the lies, media that have prodded and encouraged and provided these kids lies," Nugent said. "I really feel sorry for them because it’s not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it’s soulless. To attack the good, law-abiding families of America when well-known, predictable murderers commit these horrors is deep in the category of soulless. These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable: They have no soul."

    Responding to a video that showed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior Emma Gonzalez criticizing politicians for taking "blood money" donations from the NRA, Nugent added:

    "The level of ignorance goes beyond stupidity. Again, the National Rifle Association are a bunch of American families who have a voice to stand up for our God-given, Constitutionally-guaranteed right to keep and bear arms. We have no blood on our hands. No NRA member has ever been involved in any mass shootings at all; in fact, the National Rifle Association is the lone organization that has taught firearm safety in schools, and for law enforcement, and for military, and for children's organizations and family organizations around the country for 100 years. So once again, this poor, pathetic individual is a liar."

    Stoneman Douglas students and their supporters flocked to Twitter to slam Nugent's comments:

