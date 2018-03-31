  • Teen applied to 20 schools, overjoyed after being accepted to all of them

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - A Texas teen's emotional reaction after learning he had being accepted to Stanford University has gone viral.

    Michael Brown, 17, applied to 20 schools in total, and was accepted to all of them on a full scholarship, KHOU reported. The Lamar High School senior has a 4.68 GPA.

    Brown was accepted to Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, Northwestern, Georgetown, Vanderbilt, Johns Hopkins, Pomona College, Amherst, Claremont McKenna College, Williams College, UC Berkeley, UNC-Chapel Hill, Tulane, UC Davis, UC Irvine, the University of Michigan, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Texas at Austin.

    In addition to all of the school offers, Brown has earned $260,000 in scholarships, KHOU reported.

    Brown told KHOU that he plans on studying political science and law, and hopes to one day run for political office.

    The teen credited his mother with inspiring him to be a stellar student. He hopes he can inspire others from economically challenged neighborhoods across the country.

    Brown has until May 1 to make his decision on which university he will attend.

