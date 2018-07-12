Teen attacked, bitten by shark in waters off northern Florida beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A shark bit a teenage boy on the foot off the coast of New Smyrna Beach Wednesday, Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said.
The 14-year-old boy was swimming in chest-deep water just before noon near the 27th Avenue beach approach when the shark attack happened, Beach Safety Officials said.
The boy had a minor laceration on his foot, but did not need medical treatment.
The shark disappeared after the attack, rescuers said, and was not seen in the area in the hours after the incident.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}