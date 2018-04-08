  • Teen fatally shot by friend over $40 debt, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot by his friend over a $40 debt, police say. 

    Carlos Rodriguez showed up to a mobile home Monday morning where his friends had been drinking beer and smoking marijuana the night before, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

    >> Read more trending news

    At some point, Brandon Cabelleros asked Rodriguez about $40 he was owed. Rodriguez said he did not have it, which is when Cabelleros pulled out a .45 caliber handgun and shot the teen in the chest, according to the Albuquerque Journal

    Cabelleros and some other friends then took Rodriguez’s body to the mobile home park entrance in an attempt to conceal the shooting, according to KOAT.

    Cabelleros is being tried as an adult. He was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence, according to the Albuquerque Journal

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen fatally shot by friend over $40 debt, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother charged after decapitating 7-year-old son, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    McDonald's phasing out plastic straws at UK locations

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for couple who left 6 dogs to die in SUV

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 person dead in apartment fire at Trump Tower, FDNY says