Teen shot, killed by half-brother after argument over honey bun, deputies say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - A Fayette County, Tennessee, teenager was shot and killed after arguing with his half-brother over a honey bun and a small amount of money, according to investigators.
Officers responded to a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 8900 block of Feather Chapel Road about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said they found 18-year-old Marcus Jones dead from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Deputies took 34-year-old Jerome Howse, the victim's half-brother, into custody.
After a brief investigation, deputies said they determined the pair had been arguing over a small amount of cash and a honey bun.
Howse was charged with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
The sheriff said there is no bond set at this time.
