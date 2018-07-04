0 Teenage sisters kidnapped, raped; nationwide manhunt for three suspects underway

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -

Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for three men accused of kidnapping and raping two teenage sisters in Bowling Green, Ohio, according to police. A fourth suspect has already been arrested and is facing charges in connection with the incident.

Authorities were notified of the incident June 28, after the victims, 13- and 14-year-old sisters, were taken to a hospital, reporting they were sexually assaulted and held against their will at a Bowling Green motel, WTOL-TV reported.

One suspect, identified as Simon Juan Thomas, 24, of Guatemala, has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to Bowling Green police. Thomas was booked into the Wood County Justice Center.

Nationwide arrest warrants on two charges of kidnapping and rape have been issued for David Ramos Contreras, 27, of Mexico, Juan Garcia Rios Adiel, and Arnulfo Ramos. The ages and suspected home countries of Adiel and Ramos are unknown, police said.

The men could be using false names and police are asking the public to look at their pictures to identify them.

Contreras, Adiel, and Ramos are also reported to have fake ID cards and documentation, WTOL-TV reported.

All three men are employed in the Bowling Green area, according to the station. They were staying at the same hotel where the alleged rape occurred, which is where both victims and their mother were also staying.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact either:

The Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131

Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME

Your local law enforcement agency

Nationwide manhunt underway for three accused of kidnapping, raping Ohio teen sisters: https://t.co/xn9vPYYjo9 pic.twitter.com/mywoCia4PP — Dayton Daily News (@daytondailynews) July 3, 2018

