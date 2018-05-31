  • Tennessee deputy killed: Woman charged with murder; manhunt continues for second suspect

    DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Wednesday during a traffic stop.

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputy was found dead in a patrol car. He had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

    Sgt. Deputy Daniel Baker was identified by family as the deputy killed, according to the TBI.

    The TBI said video evidence led to the identification of suspect Steven Wiggins. A massive manhunt is underway for him, and a $12,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

    Wiggins has been added to the TBI's top 10 Most Wanted list.

    WHBQ has learned that Erika Castro-Miles has been arrested in connection with the slaying, according to TBI. She's charged with first-degree murder in the ongoing investigation into Baker’s death.

    WZTV obtained a background check for Wiggins. It shows a criminal history that includes arrests for kidnapping, domestic assault and resisting arrest.

    Baker responded to the Sam Vineyard Road area around 7 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle call, according to WZTV. Police lost contact with the deputy. He was tracked via GPS, where he was found dead in his patrol car.

