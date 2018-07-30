Tennessee man sets fire to trailer with girlfriend, children inside, police say

An east Tennessee man was arrested last week, accused of setting fire to a mobile home where his girlfriend and children were staying, The Advocate & Democrat of Madisonville reported.
Michael Alan Wilson, 35, was charged with one count of aggravated arson, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Madisonville police Detective David Wear said fire and police were called to a residence at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and observed the back door of a mobile home on fire, the Advocate & Democrat reported.
Cassandra McNamara and her three children were in the mobile home when it caught fire, but no one was hurt, the newspaper reported.
Wear said firefighters determined the fire was intentional after finding a partially burned gasoline can near the back steps of the mobile home.
Wilson had recently separated from McNamara and was staying a nearby motel. The couple had argued that night, McNamara told the detective.
Wear said Wilson, the father of McNamara’s three children, admitted to taking a small gas can to the property and igniting the fire, the Advocate & Democrat reported.
Wilson was arrested by Madisonville police and booked into the Monroe County Jail. He will appear in court Tuesday, according to booking documents.
