0 Tennessee mother turns son in for robbing, shooting at couple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee mother took action when she said she saw video of her son robbing a couple on a newscast.

>> Read more trending news

Adriane Perry of Memphis said she had no choice but to turn her son, Derriontay Perry, in to police after seeing him in a surveillance video Tuesday.

“I love him. This is what you call tough love something a lot of parents need to start doing,” Adriane said.

On April 22, a man came up to the home asking for a ride, and then pointed a handgun at the victim. The man's wife then came out of the house and saw what was happening.

She went into the home and retrieved a handgun. She fired one shot in the air, and the suspect ran.

While he was running, he shot at the woman who then returned fire at the suspect.

“And you out here armed and dangerous? No, I don’t condone that,” Adriane said.

Surveillance footage of the exchange went viral when thousands of people shared the story and video across social media.

Adriane said jail is the safest place for her son.

“I want to thank you, young lady, for not coming out of that door and shooting my baby on sight,” Adriane said.

Adriane said her son may not apologize for his bad choices, but she will.

“I am so sorry, I don’t know how to say it enough. I am sorry that your visit to Memphis had to be like that because of my disobedient, disrespectful child,” Adriane said.

Derriontay Perry is in jail with a $100,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.