0 Tesla shares halted after Elon Musk hints at taking company private on Twitter

Tesla shares halted at $367 per share Tuesday afternoon, after a string of tweets from CEO Elon Musk hinted at taking the company private.

Tesla shares jumped shortly after Musk’s first tweet: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

The message came after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund had acquired up to a 5 percent stake in the company, with a worth of up to $3 billion.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not commented on the matter, CNBC reported.

Current investors could stay with Tesla through a special fund or sell their shares for $420, Musk tweeted.

At the price mentioned in Musk’s tweet, Tesla would be valued at nearly $72 billion, which is 18 percent higher than its current market capitalization, Fortune reported.

That would make the electric carmaker more valuable than BMW, at $64 billion, Starbucks, at $70 billion and CVS, at $66 billion, CNBC stated.

Telsa has not publicly commented on the matter.

Musk tweeted that he didn’t intend to sell the company.

I don’t have a controlling vote now & wouldn’t expect any shareholder to have one if we go private. I won’t be selling in either scenario. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Def no forced sales. Hope all shareholders remain. Will be way smoother & less disruptive as a private company. Ends negative propaganda from shorts. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Musk’s tweets also encouraged current shareholders to stay with Tesla if the company does go private.

My hope is *all* current investors remain with Tesla even if we’re private. Would create special purpose fund enabling anyone to stay with Tesla. Already do this with Fidelity’s SpaceX investment. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

If Tesla were to go private, it could remove some pressure from the company and the carmaker would not have to publicly disclose quarterly earnings.

As to whether or not Musk could announce company news on Twitter, the SEC determined in 2013 that companies can use social media outlets to announce important information, so long as they comply with regulations and “investors have been alerted about which social media will be used to disseminate such information,” CNN reported.

