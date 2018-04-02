  • Texas teen accepted to 20 top-tier colleges, gets full-ride scholarships to all of them

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - A Texas teen has a big decision to make after he was accepted to 20 top-tier colleges – and scored a full-ride scholarship to each one.

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

    According to CNN, Micheal Brown, a senior at Mirabeau B. Lamar High School in Houston, wowed admissions offices at every elite school he applied to, including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, Northwestern, the University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown and Vanderbilt. 

    >> Watch his reaction to getting accepted to Stanford

    The 17-year-old – who has a 4.68 grade-point average, 1540 SAT score and 34 ACT score – won "a combination of merit- and financial-based scholarships and grants" to the schools, the New York Times reported. He also earned other scholarships totaling $260,000, according to CNN.

    "It's something I'm proud of because I see my hard work paying off, determination paying off, sacrifices paying off," he told CNN.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Brown – who participated in his high school's student government, Key Club, debate team and mock trial – said he plans to major in political science and possibly economics, CNN and the New York Times reported.

    He plans to select a school May 1.

    Read more here or here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas teen accepted to 20 top-tier colleges, gets full-ride scholarships…

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Notre Dame wins NCAA women's championship on Arike Ogunbowale…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Frank Stallone apologizes to Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins fan uses sign at game to ask for kidney match

  • Headline Goes Here

    Convenience store clerk charged with murder after shooting teen for…