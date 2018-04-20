The Oak Ridge Boys attending Barbara Bush funeral

Country and gospel vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys are will attend the private funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.
The group made the announcement Friday. Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban are lifelong friends of the Bush family, starting in 1982, when former President George H.W. Bush was vice president to Ronald Reagan.
Barbara Bush died Tuesday at age 92. Family spokesman Jim McGrath said earlier that week that Bush would no longer seek medical treatment and would “instead focus in comfort care.”
“The Oaks and their wives have been the guests of President and Mrs. Bush at their homes in Kennebunkport and Houston, or on one of the numerous occasions where the Bushes have attended the Oaks’ shows, most often at the Opera House in Galveston, Texas,” the group said in a news release.
“They have also been guests at and/or performed at the White House at the behest of the Bushes. During President Bush’s re-election campaign, the group traveled on Air Force One with the First Couple.”
The public can pay respects to Bush Friday at St. Martin’s Church in Houston, where she lays in repose from noon to midnight.
