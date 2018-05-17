These are the safest places in your home during a tornado

Anyone in the path of a twister is advised to find shelter in a tornado-safe room.
If your home has a cellar, storm shelter, safe room or a basement, go there immediately.
If not, just get to the lowest level of your home.
Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge people to take shelter in an inside room without windows on the lowest floor and to avoid windows in general.
A windowless bathroom, a closet and inner hallway are examples of safe spaces.
In addition, you should stay near the center of an inside room, because the corners tend to attract debris.
Whenever possible, get under tough, study furniture such as a heavy table or desk and hold on to it to protect your head and neck.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}