0 'They aren't dead?' Florida man asks police when he learns 2 survived shooting, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday just hours after a fatal shooting at the Best Southern Sun Plaza Motel on South Ridgewood Avenue, police said.

Police said they arrested Marcus Pinckney, 40, in connection with the shooting. He was found in an Ormond Beach hotel, police said.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at the Best Southern Sun Plaza Motel.

A 57-year-old man died at the scene and two other men were injured. The survivors were taken to Halifax Medical Center, where they are in stable condition, officials said.

“This is an Isolated incident. Suspects and victims all knew each other,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said during a news conference. “His targets were intended targets. Almost like an execution, if you want to call it (that).”

Police said the shooting started in the parking lot of the motel, where there was likely a feud with the gunman about a deal gone badly.

“The deceased male and one of the injured males are father and son. The third male may be partially blind,” police said in a news release.

Witnesses told officers they looked outside when they heard gunshots, police said. Capri said there have been some narcotics complaints at the motel.

The manager showed WFTV reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman surveillance video of the incident. The video shows a man getting out of a silver Honda and opening fire on three other men.

Police said Pinckney kidnapped his girlfriend, who was in the car at the time of the shooting. She was able to later escape, officers said.

Officers received several tips that Pinckney was at the Ormond Beach motel. They found him armed with a gun at the hotel with his ex-girlfriend, police said.

“He got right into the hands of the police,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said when Pinckney was arrested, he asked officers, “They aren’t dead?” in reference to the victims.

The motel’s manager, Charles Urban, said the three men had been living there for 2 1/2 years and knew the shooter. Urban said they had caused problems at the motel before.

“Nothing like this. It's just that there's a lot of traffic coming in and out. You'd have to live here to understand, but there's a lot of homeless people. There's a lot of prostitutes, and they seem to always gravitate to (room) No. 4," Urban said.

Pinckney was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a slew of other charges, police said.

Court records show Pinckney has prior arrests on charges of battery and drugs.

The names of victims have not been released.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.