This video of a chimp seeing its foster parents again is the best thing you'll see all day

MIAMI, Fla. - We can't stop watching.
The precious video of a chimp reuniting with its foster parents is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.
The Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami posted the video of Limbani on its Instagram and Facebook page.
They said Limbani was born with pneumonia and was rejected by his mother.
Tania Sanchez and her husband, Jorge, jumped in to help. The couple took on full around the clock care for Limbani for the first few months of his life.
And you can tell by watching the video, the bond between them is strong.
When he sees them coming, Limbani jumps into Jorge's arms and wraps him in a hug.
(Also, side note -- are these the best hugs you've ever seen? I think we'll go adopt a chimp now.)
