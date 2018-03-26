0 Tiffany Haddish says Beyoncé was bitten in the face by an actress at a party

Tiffany Haddish is sharing more details on a tense moment she says Beyoncé had with an unnamed actress at a party.

In a new interview with GQ, published Monday, the “Girls Trip” comedian says the night she met the singer at a party in December was the same night the singer was bitten in the face by an actress.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish told GQ. “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

“So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This (expletive) —’ and snatched him,” Haddish said. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this (expletive) just bit Beyoncé?’”

Haddish previously told a similar story in less detail in a January 31 interview with Vulture. On March 2, DJ Khaled released his single “Top Off,” which features verses from Jay-Z, Future and Beyoncé.

A line on Beyoncé’s verse says, “If they’re tryna party with the queen they gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure.”

The lyric led to speculation that Beyonce was referencing Haddish’s loose lips on the incident at the party. Regardless of who the line was directed to, Haddish appeared to get the hint, tweeting, “I Love Beyonce part! Everything she said rang so real to me. Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé.”

“﻿But also know this I will fight for Beyoncé. I Love that woman she is a Gift from God,” she tweeted.

I Love Beyonce part! Everything she said rang so real to me. Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé. DJ Khaled - Top Off (Ft. JAY Z, Future & Beyonce) https://t.co/9Ing2kNq14 via @YouTube — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 2, 2018

But also know this I will fight for Beyoncé. I Love that woman she is a Gift from God. — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 2, 2018

But in Haddish’s GQ interview, she gives more details on the incident, even claiming Beyonce said the actress in question was on drugs.

“Near the end of the party,” Haddish said of her run-in with Beyoncé. “Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That (expletive) is on drugs. She not even drunk. The (expletive) is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

It was then when Haddish said Beyonce told her to have fun and she was able to get a selfie with the singer.

“She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me,’” Haddish told Vulture.

Beyoncé’s representative, however, could not corroborate Haddish’s story.

“I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge,” Yvette Noel-Schure told GQ.

Read GQ’s full profile on Tiffany Haddish at GQ.com.

