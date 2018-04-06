  • Tim Tebow hits 3-run homer on first pitch he sees with Binghamton Rumble Ponies

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Tim Tebow made his debut with the Class AA Binghamton Rumble Ponies a memorable one, smashing a three-run homer on the first pitch he saw Thursday night, the Binghamton Press reported.

    The two-out homer by the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner gave the Rumble Ponies a 5-0 lead in the first inning of the team’s season opener and came off Portland Sea Dogs pitcher Teddy Stankiewicz.

    Tebow also homered in his first at-bat when he played for the Low-A Columbia Firefly in 2017.

    Thursday night, Tebow batted seventh for Binghamton, a minor-league affiliate for the New York Mets. He also played left field, the Press reported.

    The Rumble Ponies won the game, 6-0.

