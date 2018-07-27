0 Tina Turner says final goodbye to oldest son: 'He will always be my baby'

Tina Turner shared a private moment on Twitter Friday, revealing she’d said her final goodbye to her oldest son earlier this month.

People reported that the normally private singer shared a photo of her after she spread her son’s ashes from a boat on the California coast.

“My saddest moment as a mother,” Turner wrote. “On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”

The photo shows Turner surrounded by family on a boat, holding a rose over the balcony.

My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby pic.twitter.com/XzZQCdz8tl — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) July 27, 2018

Craig Turner died by suicide July 3, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

“The call was reported as a suicide, gun shot wound,” the spokesperson told ET at the time. "The next of kin has been notified. There will be an autopsy done and there is an investigator at the scene.”

Tina Turner gave birth to Craig Turner in 1958 when she was 18. His father was Kings of Rhythm saxophonist Raymond Hill, but he was adopted by Ike Turner when he and Tina Turner married in 1962.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Craig Turner worked in real estate in California.

