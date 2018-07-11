Toddler loses toe in splash pad accident trying to cool off in scorching heat

BOURNE, Mass. - The playground and splash pad at Buzzards Bay Park in Bourne, Massachusetts, are closed after a toddler lost a toe Tuesday afternoon.
Sgt. John R. Stowe Jr., a detective with the Bourne Police Department, confirmed that the child suffered “the loss of a lower extremity.” The extremity is believed to be a toe.
Police officers and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m.
The child was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence for treatment, according to Bourne Deputy Fire Chief David Pelonzi . He didn’t have any information on the child’s age, gender or extent of injuries.
BREAKING: Splash pad & playground at Buzzards Bay Park closed after toddler loses toe while playing there this afternoon #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/dyThIQOp9V— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) July 10, 2018
Immediately following the injury, the town shut down the splash pad and playground.
The Bourne Recreation Department posted on Facebook, “The splash pad and playground at Buzzards Bay Park are closed for maintenance until further notice.”
The new playground and splash pad at Buzzards Bay Park officially opened on May 25.
