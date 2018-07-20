Tourist attraction in Georgia suspends duck boats after Missouri tragedy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Stone Mountain Park in DeKalb County, Georgia, canceled duck boat rides for Friday and Saturday in light of the tragedy in Missouri on Thursday.
The accident that killed 17 people on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, prompted the metro Atlanta attraction to pause letting visitors ride.
“All of us at Stone Mountain Park are heartbroken about the accident that happened last evening on Ride the Ducks in Branson, Missouri,” the park said in a statement Friday. “As always safety is our top priority here at Stone Mountain Park. Therefore, we have suspended our Ride the Ducks operation until more information about the Branson tragedy becomes available.”
DUKW, known as duck boats, are six-wheel-drive amphibious vehicles that were used by the U.S. military during World War II and the Korean War.
Since then, duck boat tours have become popular and are offered on lakes and rivers around the United States, including in Missouri, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Alabama.
A Duck roams at Stone Mountain Park. (Jason Getz, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
