  • Toys R Us website goes black: No more online shopping for customers

    Toys R Us and Babies R Us are no longer selling any products online.

    On Monday, the toy retailer’s websites went black and customers were encouraged to visit stores for last-minute sales. The chain is offering up to 30 percent off storewide, and all sales are final. Liquidation sales started in late March.

    “We have shut down the website for any purchases but our brick and mortar stores are open and holding going out of business sales,” a pop up message on the website read. “We encourage you to stop by your local store and take full advantage of the deep discounts and deals available,” the company said on its website.

    The message also directed consumers to toysrusclosingsale.com and an FAQ page on the liquidations for more information. 

    Toys R Us, Inc. voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 in September 2017. Toys R Us was $5 billion in debt as of April 29.

