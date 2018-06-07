TransCanada pipeline explodes in West Virginia

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. - An explosion Thursday morning in Marshall County, West Virginia, sent a ball of fire shooting into the sky.
WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio, reported the pipeline explosion happened shortly before 4:30 a.m.
“It sounded like a freight train coming through, or a tornado, and the sky lit up bright orange, and then I got up and looked out the window and flames were shooting I don’t know how far into the sky,” Tina Heath-Chaplin, of Moundsville, told WPXI.
Another described the blast as feeling like a tornado that shook his home, WTRF reported.
People reported seeing flames miles away in Pennsylvania.
The explosion and fire occurred in a TransCanada pipeline, according to WTOV-TV.
No injuries have been reported.
