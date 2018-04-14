Tree falls on wagon carrying 50 people at Zootastic Park, officials say

TROUTMAN, N.C. - A tree fell on a wagon carrying 50 people at Zootastic Park in Iredell County, officials said.
Officials said one person suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. Two others were taken to a local hospital.
IMED 1/4, Troutman Fire, EMS Admin - Possible Mass Causality Incident / Tree Fallen On Wagon - Zootastic Park— Iredell Co Firewire (@IredellFirewire) April 14, 2018
Owen Parker said his wife was inches from where the tree landed.
“Now, I realize that if that tree didn't fall between the trailers more people would have gotten hurt,” Parker said. “It's a good thing nobody died.”
This is a developing story. Check with WSOCTV.com for updates.
