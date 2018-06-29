Truck full of chocolate destroyed by fire on Iowa interstate

Hot chocolate can be delicious, but this is not the preferred way to heat it up.
A tractor-trailer carrying chocolate from Hershey, Pennsylvania, caught fire and burned on an Iowa interstate highway Wednesday, KCCI reported.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, the truck was headed westbound on I-80 near Dexter when it caught fire after experiencing brake problems, the television station reported.
The driver was able to pull the truck off the highway and unhook it from the trailer before it caught fire, KCCI reported.
While there were no injuries, the trailer and all of the chocolate were lost, KCCI reported.
